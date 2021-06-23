B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship kicks off on Lake Erie

A national fishing championship is taking place in Erie this week.

Chelsea Swift was live from Presque Isle State Park with more about this competition.

Today is the first day of the B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship. The event was originally scheduled for 2020, but was canceled because of the pandemic.

The championship kicked off on Lake Erie this morning.

Competitors, and visitors say they are excited about this opportunity.

The championship will take place June 23-June 25.

The executive director of the Erie Sports Commission says the organization is thrilled Bassmaster choose Erie as the location for the championship. He says the Erie region offers world class bass fishing on Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay.

He added the Erie community welcomes participants and their families to the area.

The weigh in will take at the Perry Monument at 1:30 p.m. and the competition will continue for the next two days. All weigh-ins will be streamed live on Bassmaster.com.

Visit https://www.bassmaster.com/bass-nation for more.

