Baby found safe after being abducted, Erie Police still searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in a child abduction case.

According to Erie Police, they were called to Get Go in the 1600 block of West Bayfront Pkwy around 3:45 p.m. yesterday.

Once on the scene, a woman claimed that a man she recently met took off with her six-week-old baby.

A search was conducted and the car and the baby were found outside of an abandoned building on the West Side of Erie.

Police say the baby was unharmed, but they are still searching for the suspect.

He is described as a black man, 5’10,” weighing around 200 pounds. Police say he was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants.