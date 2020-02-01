Baby orangutan Odis of the Erie Zoo celebrates third birthday

Erie Zoo staff celebrated a special birthday Saturday morning.

Baby orangutan Odis is now three years old. His birthday was celebrated alongside his parents and some of the Erie Zoo family.

Zookeepers and volunteers decorated the exhibit with birthday decor and boxes filled with treats. Erie Zoo staff also had some treats and party favors of their own for the celebration.

“So we threw a little party with some extra special enruchment and presents, and a bunch of the staff, volunteers,and keepers came down to celebrate with us, ” said Emily Smicker, Erie Zoo Marketing and Event Director.