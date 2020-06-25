‘Back the Blue’ Rally Planned for Saturday in Perry Square Postponed to Later Date

Organizers of a pro-police rally planned for Saturday in Perry Square have agreed to postpone the event at the request of Mayor Joe Schember.

The “Back the Blue” rally could have drawn hundreds of current and retired police officers as a show of support for law enforcement.

Mayor Schember called County Council member Brian Shank to personally request the delay so the city could be better prepared.

The group also agreed to get a permit so that it would be done under current city statutes.

“We didn’t realize this thing would snowball into as big an event as it became and that’s when we decided, we had a conversation with the Mayor and Erie PD,” Shank said.

“They didn’t say cancel it, could you just move it, get a permit and that way you can secure the stage.”

Organizers will work with the city to find a suitable date in the future.