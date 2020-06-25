1  of  2
Back the Blue rally set for Saturday in Perry Square postponed

A rally with the goal in mind to bring the community together in support of law enforcement has now been postponed.

The Back the Blue rally was set to take place Saturday at noon at the stage in Perry Square. However, there was no permit sought for this rally.

Mayor Joe Schember reached out to the rally’s organizer, County Council member Brian Shank, asking that the group get a permit and offering to speak at the rally, which was scheduled to be a peaceful gathering to show respect to all officers in the community.

There is no word yet on when the Back the Blue rally will be rescheduled.

