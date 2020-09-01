Back to class at Warren County School District

We are already into a new month and the Warren County School District will welcome back their students today.

Yoselin Person has a list of things for you and your student to remember before heading out the door. She was live in the control room to tell us more.

Today, many students will be attending classes online or in-person and that’s the new normal for most students this year.

There will be three different options for students to attend classes:

Option one: in-person education within the schools

Option two: the virtual academy, where students will be learning at their own pace

Option three: a combination where students will be able to learn from a distance, using online platforms

Students who choose option three would need to follow their traditional school schedule. Face coverings are required for staff and students.

When students arrive to school their temperatures will be checked, as well as, before entering a school bus.

For those who may not have a mask, the school district is providing 100,000 disposable masks and face shields for students and staff. Homemade, medical, neck gaiters are also acceptable face coverings.

In the classrooms, students will be six feet apart from their classmates. There will be face covering breaks that will last no longer than 10 minutes.

Students will need to be at least six feet apart especially when eating or drinking during the face covering breaks.

There is also social distancing in place for students entering the school bus, classrooms and lunch rooms. The district is still working on creating schedules for recess for elementary students.

For more details on what you and your student should expect for the new school year you can visit WCSD School Reopening FAQ’s.