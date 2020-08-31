Back to school at Erie Catholic Schools

It’s back to the classroom for students at Erie Catholic Schools.

For the first time in months, in-person and virtual learning is underway for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students.

Students returning to in-person learning must wear a face mask and answer health questions everyday. Inside the classroom, desks will be distanced by six feet and work spaces will also include desk guards.

Teachers are also taking extra precautions by sanitizing desks and high risk areas every few hours.

“We’re excited, we’re doing kind of a staggered start. We’ve been bringing in small groups of students each day this week so that we’re practicing our procedures and our policies work out well. Then we can fix any bugs so that when we come back next week we’re ready to go,” said Damon Finazzo, president, Erie Catholic School System.

As an extra safety measure, student movement outside of the classroom will be limited whenever possible.