Back to school at several area districts

After an extended summer vacation thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students are returning to school today.

This, as many embark on a whole new way of learning.

Yoselin Person was live from Erie High School to tell us more about what this very different school year will look like.

Students in many K-12 schools will be returning to class today, but for many that return may be from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Erie, Millcreek, Girard and Lawrence Park School Districts are all beginning their classes today.

Each district is offering parents a choice between online, hybrid or in-person classes. Many families we’ve spoken with in the past have said they are anxious to see how things go this year.

With so many changes to the traditional classroom, this year is certain to be like none other for students, staff and families navigating “the new normal.”

All students attending in-person classes must wear masks while at school or on the bus. As for those learning from home, some districts have set guidelines for what you can wear if you are attending a live, remote class.

So, be sure to check your school’s specific guidelines before logging in. As many teachers are also learning a new way of teaching, try to be patient as some hiccups are likely to happen, especially in the first few days.

We will continue to bring you coverage on our local schools as they work their way through this unprecedented time.