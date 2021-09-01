Back to School: Classes begin at new Erie County Community College

After many years of anticipation, classes are starting at the new Erie County Community College.

It’s the first day of school for around 200 students at the newest community college in Pennsylvania.

Students will attend classes at three locations in Erie County.

Classes begin Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Education Center on East 10th Street.

Classes include First Year Experience (FYE), Mathematics, English, Psychology, Sociology, Business, and Computer Applications. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and extend through 5:15 p.m. All classes will be conducted on the third floor of St. Benedicts.

“Of all of the kids that are in colleges across the nation now, over 50 percent of them started in a community college. But Erie has not had that opportunity until today, so it’s a long time coming. It’s going to create real opportunity for our citizens. We’re very excited,” said Ron DiNicola, Board of Trustees member, Erie County Community College.

This Thursday, classes begin at the Corry Higher Education Council and include Business and Entrepreneurship. Classes run from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

On Friday, the Community College’s only Biology class will be conducted at the Regional Science Consortium at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. This class begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1:45 p.m., which includes a separate biology lab session.

Online classes also begin Sept. 1.

On October 21, another session will begin at the three locations, as well as, the Erie County Technical High School.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists