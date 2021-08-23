Back to School: Classes begin for Cathedral Prep & Villa Maria students

It’s the first day of classes for students at Villa Maria Academy and Cathedral Prep.

The students headed back to the classroom with their bookbags and masks Monday morning.

Per the CDC, Erie County is considered to be in the high transmission level, so students are required to wear masks in school.

This is the last year before the two schools will be consolidating into one next school year.

