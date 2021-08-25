Back to School: Erie Schools to hold district-wide open house Wednesday

For some Erie School District kids, it’s been quite some time since they’ve seen the inside of a classroom.

Well, that is about to change.

A district-wide open house is scheduled for Wed. Aug. 25th to allow teachers, parents and students to get reacquainted with each other.

District officials say all the schools will be open.

Visit eriesd.org for more back to school information.

