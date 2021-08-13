Back to School: How students in need can get school supplies locally

Students will be heading back to the classroom at the end of the month… and many students are in need of school supplies.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the control room with more on our back to school coverage.

As the start of the school year approaches, students will be in need of school supplies… from pencils and pens to binders and more. But some students are not able to find them or afford them.

For the past 15 years, the North East School District has an Adopt a Student Program to help families and students in need.

In this program, the principle of Earle C. Davis Primary School finds families in the district in need. She then finds families from the North East faith community to “adopt” those students.

Next Monday, the students apart of this program will be getting their new supplies.

“The families come and get their things that match with their number, and then they can also get a haircut — a free haircut. Then the Lions Club has school supplies laid on tables, then the families pick from the school supplies that they need for their child,” said Dr. Jennifer Ritter, principal, Earle C. Davis Primary School.

Dr. Ritter says around 100 students in the community received help from this program.

In the next half hour, Fontaine will have more on how the United Way Community Schools use school supply drives to help those in need.

The United Way of Erie County is helping its Community Schools with school supply drives throughout the summer.

The Community Schools are hosting school drives, and are continuing to accept school supplies throughout the entire school year.

This years theme for the drives is “Supplies for Success.”

In the Girard School District, Elk Valley Elementary School received a lot of support from the community through the amount of supplies received.

The Community Director at the elementary school says parents were telling her they were struggling to find school supplies in local stores.

“Students already have enough stress and enough on their plates. If you’re coming to school on the first day and you might not have a book bag or you may not have the supplies that other students may have, based on shortages at that time, that’s just hindering your readiness to learn,” said Tammy Rader, Community School Director, Elk Valley Elementary School, Girard.

During last week’s National Night Out, school supplies were laid out at Elk Valley Elementary School for students in the entire Girard School District.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists