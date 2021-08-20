Back to School: Local schools hiring bus drivers amid national shortage

As the school year quickly approaches, the national school bus driver shortage continues to be a reality here in Erie.

Like many industries, employee shortages are nothing new. But for students who rely on the school bus to get them to school, it has become an issue.

Corry School District uses D & R Transportation. The owner tells Action News he is “tight” on drivers, but they are making it work for the school year and extra activities. However, there isn’t much wiggle room.

At General McLane, this is the first year they have experienced such a shortage in drivers.

“Typically we have about 33 regular drivers and then we have a pretty healthy sub list, so that when people take off we can call them in to fill in. This year, we’re short about eight regular drivers, and we don’t have a healthy sub list, we’ve only got about two people in there, and their hours are limited to what we can use them for,” said Nancy Ekstrom, Transportation Services Manager, General McLane School District.

Other area schools are saying the same thing… they need bus drivers for the upcoming school year and are hiring.

