Back to School: Millcreek Twp. students back in the classroom

Another area school district is welcoming back students for the first day of classes.

Students from the Millcreek Township School District are back in the classroom with masks on.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper put a mask order in place last week ahead of Governor Wolf’s statewide mask mandate for all grades, staff and visitors.

The statewide mandate goes into effect next Tuesday.

