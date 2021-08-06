Back to School: Parents of Erie School District students asked to choose learning method by Aug. 20th

Students will be heading back to the classroom at the end of the month.

In the Erie School District, parents need to chose how their child will be learning this school year.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Erie High School with more.

The Erie School District wants to hear from parents by having them fill out an online form to chose which educational option is best for their child.

The three options include, in-person, Cyber Choice Academy or synchronous virtual learning for the first quarter.

The Educational Option Selection Form is due by August 20th.

The director of Educational Services at ESD says it’s vital for parents to fill out these forms so the school district can prepare for the upcoming school year.

“By them going on and engaging with us in this form, we really know what they would like for their children. So we really would appreciate that all parents go on, regardless of where their child finished last year, just to verify and make sure that we’re prepared and planned accordingly for our class sizes moving forward,” said Karin Ryan, director of educational services, Erie School District.

In the next half hour, Fontaine has more on where students will be placed if parents don’t meet the August 20th deadline.

If parents or guardians do not fill out the form, their child will be enrolled into the option they were in last school year. The student will stay in that course of learning until the end of Q1 in November.

“We really need our parents. We would love all of our parents to go on and just to verify their educational option with us, so that we can plan for their children appropriately,” said Ryan.

The deadline for parents to fill out the form is August 20th. The district says it will be mailed out soon, but it can also be found online here.

