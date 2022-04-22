The Erie School District released a plan for going back to school in the wake of the Erie High shooting.

Students have not attended classes inside the school since April 5, 2022.

They have been learning remotely and that will continue while security upgrades are completed.

On May 2, 2022, the return of Erie High School will begin with seniors reporting for in-person instruction. The rest of the students come back over the course of the next three days.

On Tuesday, May 3, juniors return to the school. The sophomores will join them Wednesday, May 4.

The freshmen resume in-person learning on May 5.