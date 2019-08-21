Back to school preparations taking place throughout Erie County

Break out the backpacks and pencils, because it’s almost time for students across Erie County to go back to school.

Students in the Millcreek School District will be heading back to class next Monday. Meanwhile, the students in the Erie School District will start on September 3.

The time is almost here for school buses to hit the road and for kids to head back to school.

Erie School District Superintendent Brian Polito said students will be coming back to improved school buildings this year.

“Both Harding and Wilson had roof replacements, as well as some extensive exterior work, and of course Vets Stadium is in the final phases of being completed. We’re looking forward to laying on a new field this year,” said Brian Polito, Superintendent, Erie School District.

Renovated buildings are not the only thing kids can look forward to this school year.

“We have our new curriculum, our Math and English Language Arts curriculum at the elementary level, so students will be coming back to brand new work books and materials,” said Superintendent Polito.

Over in Millcreek Township, some new things at the high school include new stone barriers aimed at protecting kids in case something happens.

“We’re going to look at adding a couple more barriers as we go forward, but we have something there, which is comforting to us,” said Superintendent Bill Hall, Millcreek School District.

Superintendent Bill Hall said safety is the top priority for the district, and that’s why they installed new security cameras in facilities across the district.

As the start of classes inch closer, Hall said he can’t wait for the new school year.

“It’s invigorating. It’s that time of the year. The kids get back into the building and it becomes alive again,” said Superintendent Hall.

Another new thing in Millcreek is parents will now be able to track their child’s school bus using an app.

If you need any back to school information regarding the Erie School District, you can visit Erie’s Public School’s website.

You can also find more information on Millcreek School’s at Millcreek School District’s website.