Back to School: Staff shortages, COVID-19 cases cause delays to some bus routes for Millcreek students

Staff shortages and confirmed COVID-19 cases are to blame for delays to some bus routes for Millcreek Township students.

The Millcreek Township School District announced Monday that some bus routes will be delayed this week (Sept. 7-10) due to current bus driver shortages and positive COVID-19 cases reported to the district.

According to the district, the FirstView Transportation App will not reflect the delays.

Impacted busses & routes:

9 7 delay chart

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the MTSD Transportation Coordinator Bob Lee at 814-835-5323 or lee@mtsd.org.

