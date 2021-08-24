Back to School: Start dates and COVID-19 policies for area school districts

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:
  • Cathedral Prep Catholic School:
  • Conneaut School District:
    • School starts Sept. 1.
    • Masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty and staff riding the school bus; masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated people indoors, but not required. Those who have been vaccinated are not required to wear masks. Masks are not required outside.
  • Corry Area School District:
    • School starts Aug. 26.
    • In compliance with the CDC guidelines, masks are recommended indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. However, there is no mask mandate. Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus.
  • Crawford Central School District:
    • School starts Sept. 1.
    • Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus. Indoors on school grounds, masks are optional for all students and staff but highly recommended and encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, especially those under 12 years old.
  • Erie City School District:
  • Fairview School District:
  • Fort Leboeuf School District:
  • General McLane School District:
  • Girard School District:
  • Harbor Creek School District:
  • Iroquois School District:
  • Millcreek Township School District:
  • North East School District:
  • Northwestern School District:
  • Penncrest School District:
    • School starts Sept. 1.
    • Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus. Indoors on school grounds, masks are optional for all students and staff but highly recommended and encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, especially those under 12 years old.
  • Titusville Area School District:
    • School starts Aug. 31.
    • In compliance with the CDC guidelines, masks are recommended indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. However, there is no mask mandate on school grounds. Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus.
  • Union City Area School District:
  • Villa Maria Academy:
  • Warren County School District:
    • School starts Aug. 31.
    • School board will meet Aug. 30th to decide mask policy.
  • Wattsburg Area School District:

