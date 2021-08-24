Back to School: Start dates and COVID-19 policies for area school districts

- Cathedral Prep Catholic School:
- School started Aug. 23.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Conneaut School District:
- School starts Sept. 1.
- Masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated students, faculty and staff riding the school bus; masks are strongly recommended for unvaccinated people indoors, but not required. Those who have been vaccinated are not required to wear masks. Masks are not required outside.
- Corry Area School District:
- School starts Aug. 26.
- In compliance with the CDC guidelines, masks are recommended indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. However, there is no mask mandate. Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus.
- Crawford Central School District:
- School starts Sept. 1.
- Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus. Indoors on school grounds, masks are optional for all students and staff but highly recommended and encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, especially those under 12 years old.
- Erie City School District:
- School starts Aug. 30.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Fairview School District:
- School starts Sept. 1.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Fort Leboeuf School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- General McLane School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Girard School District:
- School starts Sept. 1.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Harbor Creek School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Iroquois School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Millcreek Township School District:
- School starts Sept. 1.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- North East School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Northwestern School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Penncrest School District:
- School starts Sept. 1.
- Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus. Indoors on school grounds, masks are optional for all students and staff but highly recommended and encouraged for unvaccinated individuals, especially those under 12 years old.
- Titusville Area School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In compliance with the CDC guidelines, masks are recommended indoors for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. However, there is no mask mandate on school grounds. Masks are required for all students and staff riding the bus.
- Union City Area School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Villa Maria Academy:
- School started Aug. 23.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
- Warren County School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- School board will meet Aug. 30th to decide mask policy.
- Wattsburg Area School District:
- School starts Aug. 31.
- In accordance with the Erie County Department of Health’s mandate, masks will be required for all faculty, students and staff indoors.
