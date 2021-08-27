Back to School: Tips for helping reduce computer eye strain

During the pandemic, the use of video conferencing and screen time has significantly increased at work and in the classroom.

Fontaine Glenn has more on how you can protect your eyes from the computer screen.

She spoke with an eye doctor on the high amounts of screen time and how it’s affecting our eyes and our children’s eyes.

The more time spent staring at a computer, tablet or phone screen without taking proper precautions can hinder your eye sight and cause other issues. The screen time could cause adverse affects like dry eye, poor eye sight or retina issues.

An ophthalmologist of Refocus Eye Health advises taking precautions to help keep your eyes from feeling dry or tired.

He says this starts with a good eye exam.

“[Have] the computer just below eye level, and then you want to have it around an arms length, like 20 inches. Make a fist, put it out on the computer screen… that’s around the distance where you want to be. Then what you want to do is take breaks,” said Stephen M. Soll, Ophthalmologist, Refocus Eye Health.

When staring at the screen, your eyes do not blink as much, causing the dry eye feeling or tiredness in your eyes.

Fontaine spoke with a local Pediatric Ophthalmologist who says the blue light glasses don’t do as much as you think.

“The reality is it doesn’t damage the eye. What it does do, is it affects the sleep cycle. Having that kind of stimulation with a blue filter or a blue light before we go to bed can really sort of mess with our sleep cycle there. So turning off the blue filter, or the blue light emitted from the device, putting on the night mode before we go to bed,” said Dr. Nicholas Sala, Pediatric Ophthalmologist, Pediatric Ophthalmology of Erie, Inc.

Dr. Sala also says if you are spending a lot of time on the computer looking at a screen, try to practice doing the 20, 20, 20 rule. After 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

He says this will give your eyes a break and help make you blink.

