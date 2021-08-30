Back to School: United Way Community Schools roll out red carpet for students on the first day of classes

United Way Community Schools rolled out the red carpet to welcome back students on their first day of school.

Fontaine Glenn has more on the students first day back.

The bells are ringing for the first day of school. Students are hopping off the school bus to start the year in person.

“She missed it very much, because last year we didn’t have much of the school year, it was all cyber. So it is nice, because she can communicate with kids again,” said Trisha Mysmyk, parent.

At a handful of United Way Community Schools, they are giving the students a red carpet treatment.

“This morning at Edison, we’re here to help the students get excited about being back in school and welcoming for the first day,” said Lori Krause, Senior Director of Community Impact, United Way of Erie County.

The loud cheers and clapping gives the students an extra boost on their first day.

“We really missed them over the summer, and certainly happy to have them back in the schools and kick off a really great year and welcome our new students, help them feel like they are apart of the Edison community and our community school community as well,” said Krause.

Iroquois Elementary School will be hosting a red carpet event for its students on Tuesday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists