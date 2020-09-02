Back to the classroom at Penncrest schools

Students at the Penncrest School District returned to the classroom today.

Like most other districts, many changes have taken place since they were last in school. While the students were happy to see their classmates and teachers, there are many changes the students are adapting too.

The district’s Health and Safety Plan requires students to wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the building.

In addition, classes were rearranged so that students remain six feet apart. Classrooms, the cafeteria and restrooms will also be sanitized daily.

Like many other districts, students have the option to attend classes remotely or in-person.

The principal of Cambridge Springs Elementary School is reassuring parents and students that they will get through these unprecedented times together.

“I appreciate all of those families that have trusted their children with us today and I would like to let them know I absolutely, on behalf of our building, telling you that we’re going to rise to the challenge,” said Jennifer Stevens, Principal, Cambridge Springs Elementary School.

The principal went on to say that parents will be informed if there are any changes made by the district.