Backpedaling bicycle recycle concern

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Many seemingly good bicycles were discovered in a recycling bin at Erie's Salvation Army store in Summit Twp.

It was Your Story that prompted us to look into this situation.



Viewer Mark Leffingwell reached out to JET 24 Action News,after he discovered the bikes were being disposed of. They were in a bin headed for recycling. He thought many of those bikes could be used by young people who would like one.



Sunday, we reported on the situation and at that time the Salvation Army couldn't explain why the bikes were there but said they would look into it.



The good news is they did and have now moved those bikes from the recycle bin to the Salvation Army's sales floor.



As to how they got in the recycling bin in the first place, that's still a mystery. according to Captain Herb Radar, administrator, Salvation Army.



If you have a story that needs investigated, contact us on Facebook, Twitter or email us at news@wjettv.com