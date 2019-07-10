Backstage exclusive with Cirque Du Soleil

Performers from around the world are warming up and lacing up their skates to hit the ice for tonight’s performance of Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Crystal.’

For two years now, Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ has been touring. Within the cast of 90 performers, it is bound to keep you captivated from the dash of a skater.

One of the 90 performers is Morgane Tisserand, who was practicing her hand to trap scene.

Tisserand has been with the Cirque for more than two years now. She started in one of their Vegas shows, and now has made her way to the touring production.

When talking with her, she said the performance is nothing like she has done before, because she was not a skater but an acrobat performer. The show mixes both skills.

This also marks a new chapter for Cirque as this is their first show on ice. Tisserand said this is something she has wanted to do her whole life.

“I remember watching their shows when I was 12 years old on TV, but I never thought I was going to be able to be apart of it one day. I guess if you work hard, anything can come true,” said Morgane Tisserand, Performer.

The show runs from tonight until Sunday, July 14, with tickets still available.