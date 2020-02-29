Badges defeat Boots in the tenth annual Boots and Badges charity hockey game

Over at the Erie Insurance Arena, local first responders and police officers were renewing their friendly rivalry, but for a good cause.

The tenth annual Boots and Badges charity hockey game benefits the Shriners Hospital for children. Money comes from ticket sales, raffles and jersey sales.

Organizers say it is always a fun event.

“It’s pretty good, a lot of the same guys are still involved as well as a couple of new kids and players on each team, but it’s good. It’s exciting to keep things going in Erie. It’s a tradition now and we are happy to have it,” said John Sorge, Captain of the Boots and Badges game.

After the game John Sorge was honored for being an organizer for ten years.

The Badges team won the game with a score of 9 to 5. Adam Kray was the player of the game. He scored five goals for the badges.