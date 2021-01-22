Bagged lunches make their return at the Erie City Mission

Bagged lunches are back at the Erie City Mission.

More than 200 sub sandwiches were donated to the Erie City Mission.

The decision comes after the shelter confirmed a case of COVID-19, temporarily stopping lunches on Tuesday.

Volunteers will safely prepare each bagged meal for guests with proper social distancing and safety protocols.

“We are going to set up a situation where individuals are just coming in, grabbing a bagged lunch and going, mitigating the spread.” said Darrell Smith, Chief Operating Officer at the Erie City Mission.

Lunches will be available Monday through Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.