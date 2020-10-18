Ballots for Biden bus tour makes stop in downtown Erie

Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign tour made a stop in Erie Saturday evening.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Democratic candidate for Auditor General Nina Ahmed were joined by local democratic candidates and members of the Erie community at Lavery Brewing Company. Shapiro says the Biden campaign has invested heavily in Erie County.

“Erie County is so critically important in, arguably, the most important state in the nation to determine the future of our democracy in who’s the next President. I think, as Erie County goes, so will go the commonwealth, and so will go the country.” Shapiro said.

Democratic candidate for Congress Kristy Gnibus agrees, saying there are 17 days left for people to get out and vote.

“Any way that we can expand voter access, to me, is a great thing. It’s great because if you’re worried about the mail-in, you can literally go to the county elections in the courthouse, vote right there, and turn it in and be done.” Gnibus said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says despite this year being a difficult year to campaign, this bus tour is all about getting people excited to vote.

“It’s been a very strange political campaign during COVID, but these events help to get people energized for this final push of getting out to vote. That’s what it’s all about at this point.” Dahlkemper said.

One member of the community says he’s been working at the Democratic Headquarters, he says it’s been busy for the past couple of weeks.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook. People are coming in, 10, 20 an hour. We’ve gotten tons of money in donations, people asking how they can help. We’ve never ever had more people wanting to volunteer.” said Sam Talarico.