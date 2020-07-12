Band-Aid 4 Erie benefits local businesses

Following the May 30th protest, several locally owned businesses in downtown Erie suffered major damage.

The band Theory of Evolution among others is helping to give back.

Joshua Walters, Event Coordinator of Band 4 Erie says, “We started doing with Erie Light Acoustics online. When we woke up the day after the protest and found that Erie turned upside down and it didn’t sit well with me.”

Four bands decided to step up raise donations through live music at the Black Jax Sports Bar and Grille.

It’s a way for the community to come together during a time of need.

Nicholas Garver, donor says, “To be able to give back to me speaks volumes. I’m also teaching my children how to do the right thing at the same time.”

The donations will be split evenly and be distributed to six or seven businesses.

“It’s our job to give back and when people are dealing with COVID and shutdowns and not being able to open and generate revenue and then to have this happen and mix all of that, it’s local helping local. ”

Donations have already reached more than $2,000. If you’re interested in making a monetary donation, you can do so by clicking here.

