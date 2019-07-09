Bandit Big Rig racing series coming to Erie

National racing series Bandit Big Rig is coming to the Lake Erie Speedway Saturday July 13, 2019.

The Bandit Big Rig Series features more than 16 truck drivers taking on the oval track, driving more than 100 mph to compete for 50,000 dollars in cash and prizes.

The series only races 12 times a year, and are thrilled to call Erie home to race number 5 of the season.

Bandit races are family-friendly and action packed, with free activities all day including:

The Fan Series Truck Show

Drive Meet and Greets

giveaways

Cheer on Godfather, Turbo, Iceman and many more during three hours of racing. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door. Kids 8 and younger are free with a paid adult.

Visit banditseries.com for more information on the race.