Bank robber on the loose in the area
Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Liberty Street Bank Branch dressed as a construction worker.
It happened shortly after nine this morning at the Northwest Savings Bank at West 34th and Liberty Streets. We do not know if a gun was used in the robbery or how much money was taken.
The suspect is described only as a male dressed in work clothes with a blue construction helmet.
More Stories
-
Erie Mayor Joe Schember is presenting a preliminary budget for 2019…
-
A measure to address aggressive panhandling is getting the approval…
-
'Tis the season of giving and Millcreek is asking you to give back to…