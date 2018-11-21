Local News

Bank robber on the loose in the area

Posted: Nov 21, 2018 01:10 PM EST

Updated: Nov 21, 2018 01:10 PM EST

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Liberty Street Bank Branch dressed as a construction worker.

It happened shortly after nine this morning at the Northwest Savings Bank at West 34th and Liberty Streets.  We do not know if a gun was used in the robbery or how much money was taken. 

The suspect is described only as a male dressed in work clothes with a blue construction helmet.

