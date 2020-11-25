Bar owners prepare for Governor Wolf’s order to stop alcohol sales until Thursday

Bars are typically getting ready to welcome in large crowds Wednesday evening. However, that’s not the case this year.

Typically, last call at the bar is at 2:00 a.m. Instead, it has already happened.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered that alcohol sales stop from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Local bars say this is another hit. However, there is a much larger issue to consider.

“We do provide an amazing takeout program. We are starting new things like holiday kits, cocktail kits and selling our merchandise. We have to be creative and think through new things because this storm is going to continue on and we need to get through it.” said Anne Lewis, Director of Marketing at Red Letter Hospitality.

Restaurants are able to serve to go drinks.