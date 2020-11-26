Bar owners react to the Thanksgiving Eve alcohol sales ban

Thanksgiving Eve is usually one of the biggest and busiest days of the year for bars.

However, the state banned alcohol sales from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Chris Sirianni said normally the tables would be full and a line would be out the door.

“The tough part about it for us is the fact that it’s not just a slow night, this might be the slowest night we have had since we have opened,” said Chris Sirianni, Owner of The Brewerie.

Sirianni said that they are also a restaurant. Many people did not show up because they think all restaurants that sell alcohol are closed.

According to Sirianni, they did not get good guidance from the state either.

“We would normally have a full restaurant even with the guidelines, people out dining even without alcohol. So there was poor communication and short notice was a bad combination,” said Sirianni.

The Plymouth Tavern’s doors were closed this Thanksgiving Eve.

Room 33 Speakeasy was empty too. A worker said that they may close early.

“I think that we need to be more supportive than ever of the local businesses with the Coronavirus and the financial hardship on people. Plus you need a little bit of an outlet socially. Our options are pretty limited,” said Wendy Gore, Erie Resident.

According to the state, bars are still able to sell alcohol to go during the temporary suspension.