Barbecue restaurant in Crawford County opens it’s doors

A barbecue restaurant in Crawford County finally opens it’s doors.

Mr. Woody’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Que help a private soft opening on Friday night. The original building caught fire in May of 2019 shortly before it’s grand opening.

Since then the owner found a new location and spent the last year remodeling and gearing up for the big day.

The owner said he is very happy to finally bring the restaurant to the Cambridge Springs community.

“We were within six weeks of opening when the fire hit last year and have to start all over again. This is a huge relief, huge relief,” said Scott Muckinhaupt, Owner of Mr. Woody’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Que.

Mr. Woody’s Smokin’ Bar-B-Que will be open to the public starting on June 18th.