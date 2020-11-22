Barber Auto holds second annual Santa Shop Erie toy drive for kids

The Santa Shop Erie is back.

Its the Second Annual Santa Shop Erie, a toy drive for kids.

This year however looks a little different as the Santa Shop collections and distributions will be contactless.

On Sunday November 22nd and through the following two Sundays, donations can be dropped off from noon until 4 p.m. at Barber Auto on West 12th Street. They are accepting lightly used and new toys for both boys and girls.

One organizer said that every child deserves a present under the tree on Christmas morning.

“This year we were ready to go back in full swing. The pandemic happened so we said we have to do something especially this year. We feel it’s important because of the pandemic and you know people are struggling emotionally, physically and mentally. So I feel like this will help our community a lot,” said Brittany Fromyer, Event Organizer.

To register your children to receive gifts this holiday season click here.