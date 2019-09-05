Barber Beast on the Bay Adaptive Course allows those with intellectual and physical disabilities to take part in the event

The Barber Beast on the Bay is almost here, now the adapted course is ready to welcome participants.

The course is spread out through Waldameer Park giving those with physical and intellectual disabilities a chance to fight to the finish line.

14 different obstacles make up the course, giving participants something different to look forward too.

“There is a thing that goes like this… and when you hit it, it goes ding ding ding,” said Lisa Hinspeter, Participant, Barber Beast on the Bay.

“The finish line is…. the free t-shirts and the medal,” said Teddy Stanton, participant, Barber Beast on the Bay.

What’s your favorite thing about this competition? “I get a free beer,” said Nancy Darker, Participant, Barber Beast on the Bay.

This course is set to begin at noon on Saturday.