Barber Beast on the Bay going virtual for 2020 event

Beast on the Bay is going viral this year with a different name.

The 2020 Beast on the Block will be a virtual 5K for participants to compete at the location of their choice. When signing up, participants will get access to a virtual course that will have different challenges.

Although this is a much different event than what the organization is used to, they hope that many will still participate in order to help the cause.

“Because of everything going on, we have had some un-budgeted expenses, some of those include personal protection equipment, our tele-health services. We actually have students still learning from home from our teachers, so buying the extra equipment and software needed for that.” said Nicole Kuhn, Event Coordinator at the Barber National Institute.

Beast on the Block will run from September 11th through the 14th.