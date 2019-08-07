Barber Beast on the Bay in need of volunteers

There’s only about a month left to train before the annual Barber Beast on the Bay takes over Presque Isle State Park, and there’s a push for non-athletes to help out.

The Barber National Institute needs more than 300 volunteers to help with the 10 mile, 30 obstacle course on September 7.

The volunteers are needed for the start of the race, at the finish line, and along the way as well.

“We really need help with our course captains. They will kind of be our obstacle monitors throughout the course, and really helping people, encouraging them how to do it, that sort of thing,” said Nicole Kuhn, Barber Beast on the Bay.

You can visit their website for more information on how you can sign up to be a Beast on the Bay volunteer.