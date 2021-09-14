Barber Beast on the Bay raises more than $63K benefiting Barber National Institute

An annual fundraiser returned to Presque Isle and representatives from the Barber Center are calling the event a success.

More than 1,000 participants competed in the Barber Beast on the Bay 10-mile obstacle course race this year.

In 2020, the competition was canceled because of the pandemic.

One representative says there were about 200 volunteers and more than 100 participants on the adaptive course.

He says the center relies on fundraising opportunities like this one to continue to serve the community.

“This is one of our five big events throughout the year. Without these events it really would be impossible for us to provide the world class service that we provide on a yearly basis to individuals. Events like this are very important and we really appreciate the public’s support,” said Bob Barber, Chief of Staff, Barber National Institute.

Barber says around $63,000 was raised at this weekend’s event, benefiting the Barber National Institute.

