Barber Beast on the Bay returns to Presque Isle State Park

Hundreds of people hit the beaches as the Barber Beast on the Bay returned to Presque Isle State Park.

The ten mile course is a test of skill on sand, water, trails, and roads.

There are a total of 30 natural and manmade obstacles which includes six new challenges added in 2019 that were updated for this year.

The Beast on the Bay also includes a one mile event for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Another unique feature for this event is the shared finish line for both courses.

“Can’t say enough about the volunteers on the Beast on the Bay. The Barber Center does an excellent job so it’s nice to give back to the community. It was nice to do this with my brother. This was our first competition thing to do together so couldn’t ask for better temperature,” said Justin Irwin, Beast on the Bay Participant.

“It is super amazing to see all of these people doing this for the Barber Center and just what the Barber Center does for the community and for the children,” said Ann Tanner, Beast on the Bay Participant.

All proceeds from the Beast on the Bay benefit the Barber National Institute which serves more than 6,200 children and adults.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists