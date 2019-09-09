Barber Beast on the Bay saw more than 1,300 runners this year

This year’s Barber Beast on the Bay was a hit according to organizers for the event.

More than 1,300 runners made their way to this years Beast on the Bay with 7,000 of those runners trying the event for the first time.

The adaptive course also saw a decent turn out with nearly 200 participants.

Organizers said Presque Isle’s high waters helped to create the course this year.

“The way we positioned the obstacles, because of the water levels and beach erosion, we had to get kind of creative in the way we did things. That seemed to work for us,” said Laura Schaaf, Barber National Institute.

If you would like to take part in next years Barber Beast on the Bay you can sign up on their website https://www.barberbeast.org/.