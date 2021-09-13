Barber Beast on the Bay seen as success to event organizers

An annual fundraiser has returned to Presque Isle, and representatives from the Barber Center are calling the event a success.

More than 1,000 participants competed in the Barber Beast on the Bay 10 mile course this year.

In 2020, the competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One representative said that there were about 200 volunteers and more than 100 participants on the adaptive course.

He said that the center relies on fundraising opportunities like this one to continue to serve the community.

“This is one of our five big events throughout the year. Without these events it really would be impossible for us to provide the world class service that we provide on a yearly basis to individuals. So events like this are really important and we really appreciate the public support,” said Bob Barber,

Barber said that about $63,000 were raised at this event.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists