Barber Beast on the Bay turns to virtual 5K for 2020

The Barber Beast on the Bay is normally a huge event that takes place on the beaches of Presque Isle.

This year however due to COVID-19 concerns, the Barber National Institute has made some adjustments.

This year, the Barber Center is hosting a Barber Beast virtual 5K.

This gives participants a timeline from Friday September 11th to Monday September 14th to complete the race on their own.

One Erie resident who participated in the virtual 5K on Presque Isle said that this virtual format made it possible for her children who live in various states across the country to participate.

“We figured we might as well do it as a family, so my two daughters also signed up. He is in Lakeland, Florida and the next one is in Chicago, and then my youngest is in Hawaii,” said Pat Flynn, Barber Beast Virtual 5K Participant.

Despite canceling the Barber Beast on the Bay event, some participants said that the virtual aspect gives people a way to still contribute to the Barber Institute and also allows more people to be involved in the race.