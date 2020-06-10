Barber Center holds pre-school graduation for 60 families moving to kindergarten

It’s the end of a chapter for the pre-school graduating class of the Barber Center as nearly 60 families move to kindergarten.

Due to the restrictions of the yellow phase, the center could not host a traditional graduation. Like many other schools, they got creative and held a parade for the kids. Each getting a certificate and gift from the school as the students embark on a new journey.

“This is a very special momentous period for us. We can say goodbye, but we can also say we’re here for you, if it’s two months from now, we are here as a resource for you.” said Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President.

On Thursday, the center will host another graduation for older students moving into the workforce.