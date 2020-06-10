Barber Center hosts graduation parade

It’s the end of a chapter for the Pre-school graduating class of the Barber Center as nearly 60 families move to Kindergarten.

Due to the restrictions of the yellow phase, the center could not host a traditional graduation.

Like many other schools, they got creative and helped a parade for the kids.

Each graduate got a certificate and gift from the school as the students embarked on a new journey.

“This is a very special momentous period for us. we can say goodbye, but we can also say we’re here for you. If it’s two months from now or 10 years from now, we are here as a resource for you,” said Maureen Barber-Caret, Executive Vice President of the Barber Center.

On Thursday, the center will host another graduation for older students moving into the workforce.