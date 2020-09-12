Barber Center hosts virtual 5K for Barber Beast on the Bay

The Barber Beast on the Bay is normally a huge event on the beaches of Presque Isle. This year however, The Barber National Institute has made some adjustments due to COVID-19.

This year the Barber Center is hosting a Barber Beast virtual 5K. This virtual event gives participants from Friday September 11th to Monday September 14th to complete the race.

One Erie resident participating in the virtual 5K on Presque Isle said that this virtual format has made it possible for her children who live in various states across the country to join her in the race.

“We figured we might as well do it as a family so my two daughters also signed up. He’s in Lakeland, Florida. The next one is in Chicago and then my youngest is in Hawaii,” said Pat Flynn, Participant.

Despite canceling the Barber Beast on the Bay event, some participants said that the virtual aspect gives people a way to still contribute to the Barber Institute and allows more people to be involved in the race.