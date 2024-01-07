(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Barber National Institute is being recognized this week by the Pennsylvania Office of Development Programs (ODP) for their collaboration with the Penn State Master Gardeners.

The Barber National Institute’s Community Garden Collaboration with their Club Erie program was chosen in a state-wide competition to be honored at the ODP’s Everyday Lives conference in Hershey from Jan. 9 to 11.

The Barber National Institute’s “Digging into Healthier Lives” poster, pictured below, will also be featured along with nine others at the symposium.

The competition focussed on innovative program models that

encourage healthy lifestyle habits for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The Club Erie program meets with Penn State Master Gardener Mike Bailey from May to October for educational lessons and assistance in maintaining a garden space on East 5th St. between German and Parade Streets while the master gardeners take care of annual plans for the garden and supply seeds.

The institute’s chief officer of intellectual disabilities and autism day services said people in the program maintain anywhere from 10-60 of the garden’s approximate 60 beds and watch over every step of the plant-growing process.

“The individuals are very involved in choosing what they want to plant for the season. They all get an opportunity to plant their favorite vegetables. During the summer, individuals take turns watering the garden beds daily. They work from start to finish preparing, planting, maintaining, harvesting, and cleaning the beds for the winter. They harvest and use all that is grown. This year, they also started a seed library from the harvest,” said Carolyn Kontis, chief officer of intellectual disabilities and autism day services.

