Barber Center unveils new home for adults with significant physical challenges

A new group home will soon be added to the East Bayfront neighborhood.

The Barber National Institute held its groundbreaking ceremony today at the home’s 200 block of East Avenue location.

The new home will look to host four residents and accommodate for the different needs of adults with significant physical challenges.

One board member went on to say as exciting as today is, what’s more exciting is what’s to come in the future.

Vice President of Program Development and Family Focus Services Pam Baker says, “It’s always fun the day the individuals come in to see it and see their excitement because some of these individuals reside with us right now, but because of their needs they’ll be moving into the new home, so it’s very exciting.”

Representatives went on to say the hope is to have the residents moving into the home by the end of September.