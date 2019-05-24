Barber Institute and Erie Playhouse combine to put on ‘Rainbow Fish’ musical

The Erie Playhouse has partnered with the Barber National Institute to present ‘Rainbow Fish’.

Rainbow Fish is a short musical arts performance based on a children’s book of the same name by Marcus Pfister.

Students from the Elizabeth Black School at the Barber National Institute have rehearsed since January. The giant puppets in the musical were designed by local artist Angela Kanj.

Coordinators like Trisha Yates of Outreach Ed. tell us plays like this are important for students. “It’s about working together and having a moment to shine and this was a real moment to shine.”

The goal of the musical is to teach people about kindness and sharing.