One toy company is hoping to make their dolls more inclusive, creating a Barbie with special needs.

Barbie is launching its first doll with Down’s Syndrome to help more children find toys that represent them.

We reached out to leaders at the Barber National Institute to learn more about what this means for the special needs community. The vice president said this is an important milestone.

She said it’s a great way for children to learn about diversity at a young age.

“It’s great to see because it promotes diversity, and it promotes inclusion. Not everyone looks like a Barbie Doll, but if you can see Barbie Dolls who look a little different, then you’ll see that it’s okay to look different. It’s okay to have friends who might look different,” said Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute.

Maureen Barber-Carey said she helped create a character on Sesame Street named Julia.

Julia is an autistic Muppet that teaches children about accepting others.