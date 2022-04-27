The spirit of bringing people together was on display for an art awards ceremony on Wednesday.

This happened at the Barber National Institute where awards were given out to artists showing in their 2022 show.

This was the 16th annual show which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The show celebrated the talents of the children and adults within the Barber National Institute community.

The executive vice president spoke about why the show means so much to so many.

“We’re bringing together children and adults with autism. We’re bringing together artists, children, and adults, and we’re bringing together armatures who just love art,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President of Barber National Institute.

The executive vice president also thanked the chairpersons of the event for their continued support of the children, residents, and the Barber National Institute.